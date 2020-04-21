Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 7,014 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. L3Harris comprises 2.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

NYSE LHX traded down $8.66 on Monday, hitting $194.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,245. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

