Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 81,326 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,326 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens cut their target price on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

IAA stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.