Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 99,513 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,513 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.26% of Extended Stay America worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 194,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,953,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,248. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

