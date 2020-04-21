Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Trims Holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,735 shares during the period. Arcosa comprises about 2.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.26% of Arcosa worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE:ACA traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 360,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,573. Arcosa Inc has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. Research analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.