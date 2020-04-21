Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Trims Holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,864,000 after buying an additional 177,035 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 654,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. 571,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,080. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.43.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.