Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.49, approximately 490,241 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 811,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of research firms have commented on KRG. Compass Point cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $711.70 million, a PE ratio of -749.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.93%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.51%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $23,472,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,517,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,198,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 161,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,087,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

