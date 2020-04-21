KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Trading Down 15.2%

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) shares traded down 15.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.28, 11,200,295 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 4,848,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

