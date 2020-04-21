KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $25.00

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cfra raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE KKR traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. 3,508,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041,192. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

