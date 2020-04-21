KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Down 7.7%

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72, 656,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,503,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. G.Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 217,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.86. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 44.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.