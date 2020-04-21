Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Down 2.8%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $16.58, 5,903,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,550,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

