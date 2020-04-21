Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.
PHG traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $50.78.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 36.28%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,888,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,424,000 after buying an additional 975,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,895,000 after buying an additional 401,937 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 339,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after buying an additional 337,289 shares during the period. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
