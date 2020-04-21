Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

PHG traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,888,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,424,000 after buying an additional 975,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,895,000 after buying an additional 401,937 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 339,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after buying an additional 337,289 shares during the period. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

