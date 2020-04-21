KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,978,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,295,000 after acquiring an additional 453,418 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 450,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 272,933 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,663,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 315,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 198,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,397. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45.

