L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $11.94, approximately 3,417,595 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,393,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in L Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after acquiring an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after acquiring an additional 175,659 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in L Brands by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $46,414,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 74,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

