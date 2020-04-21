Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys Shares of 32,080 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 689,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.85. 5,949,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,726. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.