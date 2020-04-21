Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys Shares of 3,237 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $4.63 on Monday, reaching $162.42. 1,883,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,621. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.25.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

