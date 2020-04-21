Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.13. 608,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.42.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.19.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

