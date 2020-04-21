Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 226,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after buying an additional 57,044 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.57. 1,357,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,192. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.