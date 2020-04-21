Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after acquiring an additional 214,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,754,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

NYSE:CB traded down $4.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,053. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average of $145.60. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

