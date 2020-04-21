Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.39 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

NYSE:UTX traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,973,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $133.06. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

