Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,330,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $82,240,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after buying an additional 96,918 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 95,936 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,067.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,668,000 after acquiring an additional 93,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Stephens cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

NYSE MLM traded down $10.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.64. 621,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,724. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.