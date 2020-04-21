Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 2.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded down $4.45 on Monday, hitting $181.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,854,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,991. The company has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.13.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

