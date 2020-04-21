Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $822,000 Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 101.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,154,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

