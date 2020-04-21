Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Invests $235,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $342,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,482,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,798 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $174,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.61. 1,988,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,681. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

