Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

LMT stock traded down $18.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $383.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,838. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.