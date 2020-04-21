Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.42 on Monday, hitting $279.17. 1,510,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,930. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.71. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

