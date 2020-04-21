Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden accounts for 1.9% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,354,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSG traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.22. The company had a trading volume of 555,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $182.47 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.78.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $250,968.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,592.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total value of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

