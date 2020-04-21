Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $112.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,729,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

