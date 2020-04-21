Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.93. 2,082,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,347. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

