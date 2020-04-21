Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Makes New $863,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,680,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792,466. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

