Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Makes New $863,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SBUX traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,680,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792,466. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27.
In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.