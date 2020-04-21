Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,927. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,569.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.