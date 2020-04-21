Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

