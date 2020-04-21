Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.55.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.32. The company had a trading volume of 813,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,871. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

