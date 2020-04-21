Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 1,095 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.55. 4,163,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,726. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

