Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 1,255 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 134,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 702.9% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,052. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.