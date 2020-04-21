Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 630 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Nike were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Nike by 279.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.90. 7,243,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,563,634. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.