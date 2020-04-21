Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Takes $351,000 Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,260 shares of company stock worth $15,045,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.72. 2,077,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $152.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.69.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

