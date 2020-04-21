Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGEN. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 253.33 ($3.33).

Shares of LGEN stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Monday, hitting GBX 193 ($2.54). 19,109,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 266.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

In other news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 278,819 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £571,578.95 ($751,879.70). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,643.25 ($2,161.60). Insiders acquired a total of 10,349 shares of company stock worth $2,656,965 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

