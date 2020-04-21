Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) recently:

4/16/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

4/15/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/4/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/11/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/5/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/20/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $203.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 303.98% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. AXA grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 134,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,243.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 588,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 544,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,531,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

