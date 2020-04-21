Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of BATRK stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. 315,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,559. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The company has a market cap of $719.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 297,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

