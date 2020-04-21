Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.57. 333,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,295. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 788.85% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

