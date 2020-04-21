Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 227,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 99,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.43. 829,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,423. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

