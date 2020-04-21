Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Futura Medical (LON:FUM)

Liberum Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Futura Medical (LON:FUM) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of FUM stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 12 ($0.16). 1,761,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,619. Futura Medical has a 1 year low of GBX 7.16 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 47.90 ($0.63). The stock has a market cap of $29.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.97.

Futura Medical (LON:FUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (4.36) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (4.20) (($0.06)) by GBX (0.16) ($0.00).

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

