LiDCO Group (LON:LID) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

LiDCO Group (LON:LID) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) by GBX (0.02) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON LID traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8.75 ($0.12). 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.28. LiDCO Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.90 ($0.14). The firm has a market cap of $21.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of LiDCO Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

About LiDCO Group

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

