LiDCO Group (LON:LID) Announces Earnings Results

LiDCO Group (LON:LID) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) by GBX (0.02) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON LID traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8.75 ($0.12). 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.28. LiDCO Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.90 ($0.14). The firm has a market cap of $21.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of LiDCO Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

