Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at SunTrust Banks

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.09.

LSI stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.37. 11,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,806. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

In other news, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Life Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Life Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

