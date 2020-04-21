Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Short Interest Down 16.0% in March

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 22,616,300 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Livent by 28.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. 56,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $792.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Livent has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.