Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.42, 28,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,982,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $792.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Corporation will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Livent by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

