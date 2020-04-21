LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,175,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 36.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 58,295 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $253,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.36. 288,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,463. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. LTC Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

In related news, Director James Pieczynski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

