Lucas Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lucas Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 127,879 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.37. 22,379,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,978,883. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

