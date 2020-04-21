Lucas Capital Management Cuts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Lucas Capital Management reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 2.3% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,639. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

