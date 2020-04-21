Lucas Capital Management Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lucas Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VB stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,960. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.50.

